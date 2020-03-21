Bleach Fans Can’t Wait for Burn the Witch’s Anime Debut

Bleach fans have been eagerly awaiting the 20th Anniversary special livestream as reports had gone up over the week about a potential return for the anime and new projects based on Tite Kubo’s follow up one-shot, Burn the Witch. With the livestream debuting on March 20th, these reports were awesomely confirmed not only with the announcement that Burn the Witch‘s one-shot would be continuing with a full series from Kubo but it will be getting an animated feature film as well. During the special presentation, it was confirmed that the Burn the Witch film would be heading our way sometime this year.

Confirming that it’s on the way with the first trailer for the new film, Burn the Witch has certainly gotten fans excited over its anime debut. Not only is it the full adaptation of Kubo’s work since the Bleach anime went off the air eight years ago, but it’s got a lot of promise on its own as an extension of the Bleach universe.

Taking place 12 years after the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the Bleach series, Burn the Witch is set in the Western Branch of the Soul Society and follows a magical side of that world full of witches and dragons in Reverse London. With a full series on the way, who knows where this new film will lead? Read on to find out what fans are saying about Burn the Witch‘s upcoming anime film debut and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

A Lot Changes in a Year

A year ago bleach fans depending on JUMPFORCE…



NOW WE GETTING TYBW ANIME, ILLUSTRATIONS EXHIBITION, CFYOW NOVELS, BURN THE WITCH MANGA AND MOVIE pic.twitter.com/z0sHvdBYcQ — Kazui ☠️🍓#Bleach2021 (@JussdinKazui) March 21, 2020

There’s a LOT to Love Right Now!

Me after seeing the return of #BLEACH anime for final arc, Bleach spin off: Burn The Witch announcement and the new Fate Grand Order Camelot movie teaser 😱 pic.twitter.com/iUggH5l1cJ — Lobo Nox1313 (@Lobo_Nox1313) March 21, 2020

“This Anime Looks so Beautiful”

THIS ANIME LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL

BURN THE WITCH IS COMING OUT THIS YEAR I’M REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO DO SOME ANIME REACTION VIDEOS ON IT !!

😱😱😱🥰🥰🥰🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xxquLvQ6tf — UUBBIE ALLEN Z FIGHTER KING !!🎮🎮👊 (@UUBZFIGHTERKING) March 21, 2020

“Into My Veins”

Burn the witch into my veins — AG👋 (@YourAnimeGuy) March 20, 2020

New Best Girl?

Burn the Witch getting a Anime.. and weekly serialization.. might need to com a few pics of my girl now pic.twitter.com/rLAC5QOzzu — Ohji Lunartail (@Ohji_Lunartail) March 21, 2020

“I Really Liked the One-Shot”

Enough Bleach tweets for a bit lol. Burn the Witch will get serialized upcoming summer and will get an anime which is AMAZING. I’m excited for that as well. I really liked the one-shot. pic.twitter.com/dzwNL6VkjI — Lalaaaaa ~ KUBO SZN🍓🐉🧙‍♂️ (@Butou_Renjin) March 18, 2020

Bleach Fans Are Finally Eating Good

Burn The Witch will be getting a manga serialization, an anime, and a movie🔥Bleach Fans are EATING the next two years ❗️ pic.twitter.com/WgXPBiQmjS — M💮SLEY (Bleach is Back🧡) (@MosIIey) March 21, 2020

Was it Worth It?