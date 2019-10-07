Bleach Cosplayer Brings a Favorite Villain to New York Comic Con

Bleach fans are no strangers to the cosplay game, and the greater anime fandom knows it. When someone decides to channel their inner Soul Reaper, they tend to go all out like Kenpachi does against anyone he battles. Of course, the show’s cosplays have died down a bit in the wake of its ending, but it seems like New York Comic Con brought about a solid Bleach revival.

Over on Twitter, it was Shonen Jump who caught eye of one popular Bleach character walking the floor. The official English page was able to snap a photo of the cosplayer, and fans of the series will know who it is with a quick glance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, it is hard to mistake Kaname Tousen, and it is even harder to ignore him when he looks this spot on.

As you can see above, the cosplay sees Tousen wearing his usual white outfit from the anime, and it is has a perfect-cut slit at its bottom. With black pants, the look completes itself with several accessories like some orange braided rope and gloves. The Apple Watch on the fan’s left hand is totally optional, but Tousen is definitely someone who’d be intrigued by the technology.

Of course, the Bleach cosplay sees Tousen wearing his usual visors, and the fan went an extra level with his dreads. From their pose to their posture, this cosplayer nails everything about the rogue Soul Reaper captain, and fans are saying their appearance at the convention brought the series good luck.

After all, it was at New York Comic Con that Viz Media made a special announcement about Bleach. The company confirmed it will be bringing the series’ sequel, Can’t Fear Your Own World, to the U.S. next summer.

What do you make of this sleek cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.