‘Bleach’ Creator Reveals His Favorite Characters

Over the years since Bleach was originally created, there have been hundreds of characters introduced to the series. Some of those characters were more popular amongst fans than others, however, some fans have always wondered who the creator, Tite Kubo, rates as his favorite character.

In an interview at Comic-Con in the U.S. a couple of years ago, manga illustrator Kubo revealed to fans just who some of his favorite female characters were.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yoruichi and Rangiku! Their attitude is like, they just don’t care what people think of them! (laughs) I have a lot of fun drawing them and creating stories with them,” said Kubo at the event in the U.S.

Throughout the Bleach universe, there have been a plethora of strong female characters, which is something that many other anime series’ lack. Yoruichi and Rangiku are only two of the many females that appear in the series, however; they are also two of the strongest.

Usually, it is quite tough for a writer to pick his favorite characters, with many writers saying that it’s like them trying to pick their favorite child, they all hold a special place in their heart. So for Kubo to single out Yoruichi and Rangiku, it must mean he adores them. In addition, Kubo spoke quite highly of the doll Kon, as he is also a character that Kubo loves quite a bit.

“I’d switch places with Kon. He seems so carefree, and everybody loves him in one way or another,” said Kubo.

Bleach’s manga ran from 2001 all the way through to 2016, with the series inspiring an animated TV show that ended in 2012, four animated films, several games and an upcoming live-action film. For those who want to catch up on the series before the film is released then there is still time, with both the manga and the anime being completed and streamable online.

You can read Viz Media’s synopsis of Bleach below:

“Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts—he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow—a malevolent lost soul—Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace.”