Bleach Makes a Wild Appearance in One Fan's College Class

Bleach has been missing out on the action for some time now, but it lives on through fans. Even years after the series' close, the title continues to reel in new fans while inspiring others. Of course, that means the anime fandom has encountered Bleach in some odd spaces, but one fan beat out everyone with their hilarious run-in at school.

Recently, a fan on Reddit shared their strange story with others. The user posted a photo they took from one of their new classes, and it turns out Introduction to Sociology has way more to do with the Soul Society than you'd think.

"Starting an intro to sociology class... the professor put the Soul Society as an example for this slide," the fans shared.

As you can see below, the picture doesn't lie. If you look to the right, you will see an inset photo taken straight from an episode of Bleach. The Soul Society is seen in all its splendor with its district lined out. In the middle, the Soul Society has several huge buildings looming as they house the Soul Reapers. There's no doubt this is a society in any way... it's just that this society is governed by the souls of those who have passed on.

Of course, fans are curious about whether the teacher knew the picture's origins. For an anime fan, there's few better ways to start a semester than learning your teacher's otaku interests. So if a class presentation is required for this class, well - it wouldn't hurt to use the Soul Society as an example here.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper - one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife - and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu.