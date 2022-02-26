Bleach Creator Shows Off New Art Of Ichigo

Ichigo Kurosaki is one of the most notable protagonists introduced in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with Bleach set to make a comeback later this year within the realm of anime via the Thousand Year Blood War Arc adaptation. With Studio Pierrot returning to animating duties for this upcoming season, creator Tite Kubo has shared new art that he has created for Ichigo while also giving the member of the Soul Society an important makeover that sees him sporting very different colors.

Kubo himself recently blew minds not just with the Thousand Year Blood War Arc receiving a new anime adaptation, but with the mangaka creating a new story in the world of Soul Society that dropped last year, giving readers of Weekly Shonen Jump an idea of what Ichigo and his friends have been up to since Bleach’s original finale. Showing the members of the Shinigami years past the conclusion of the Blood War, a new generation has been born, with a number of members of Soul Society becoming parents, including the likes of Ichigo and Orihime who now have offspring of their own. Of course, things aren’t all that peaceful as a new problem erupting from the depths of hell has emerged.

Tite Kubo himself shared new artwork of Ichigo Kurosaki, taking the opportunity to portray the Bleach protagonist while showing his support for the people of Ukraine, draping the Shonen hero in the colors of the Ukrainian flag as fans wait for the long-awaited comeback of the Shonen’s anime series:

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc was originally the series finale for Bleach, with many fans believing that the Shonen wouldn’t return for new tales in the world of the Soul Society, with many also expecting said war to never be adapted into the world of anime. With this arc seeing the Soul Society battle against the Quincy Clan, expect the upcoming anime adaptation to have some major moments for all the major players of Bleach.

What do you think of this new art from Tite Kubo? Are you hyped for the return of Bleach’s anime this fall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.