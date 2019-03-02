Genderbent ‘Bleach’ Cosplay Puts Impressive New Spin on Grimmjow

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is full of fantastic character designs and art, and the best example of this is the Arrancar arc of the series and beyond. This is when the series started introducing wildly varied designs of Hollows who had gained human forms.

Of the many Arrancars introduced during this time, one that got the most attention was Grimmjow Jaegarjaquez. Now the character’s about to get even more attention thanks to an impressive genderbend cosplay of the character. Check it out below.

Grimmjow Jaeger Jaquez 😤 full set dropping to Senpai tier and up on my Patreon this month! //t.co/pzC2NnOG0i ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WocbnUaflA — Jutsu (@JutsuCosplay) February 24, 2019

Cosplay artist @JutsuCosplay shared the above genderbent take on Grimmjow and proves that the character and design would be popular with any gender. There’s a twist with Grimmjow’s hair length here, but it’s nowhere near as long as when Grimmjow unleashed his Resurrecion. You can check out more of @JutsuCosplay’s work at her Twitter here, and find more of her impressive catalog.

Grimmjow left a huge impression on fans when he first debuted in the series and caught Ichigo’s Zapakuto with his bare hands, and one could imagine how much fans would have loved the character if he were the opposite gender. As one of the strongest Arrancar before everything in the series went all topsy turvey, Grimmjow is still one of the fan favorites people want to see more of. If the series ever returns in some form, Grimmjow would be one of the first characters fans request to show up.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

