New ‘Bleach’ Guide Reveals Artwork of Ichigo, Rukia’s Children

Tite Kubo’s Bleach was one of the most famous manga and anime series when it ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but it’s equally as infamous among fans of the series for its truncated ending.

It was not all bad, however, as the ending quickly introduced fans to Ichigo and Rukia’s offspring, and now a new art book released in Japan gives fans yet another look at Kazui and Ichika.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As spotted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter, the new Bleach JET art book collects over 700 pieces of seen and previously unseen art compiled in over 500 pages of goodness. One of such illustrations is an updated look at Kazui Kurosaki and Ichika Abarai. In the final chapter of Bleach, a time jump revealed that Ichigo and Orihime had a son named Kazui Kurosaki, and Rukia and Renji had a daughter named Ichika Abarai. The two of them had strong Shinigami power, but were pretty young.

The new art features the two of the new generation at a much older stage, and in this adolescent age, fans can see just how much the two inherited from their respective parents. Though seeing these two represented in art at a different stage in life than they were in the final chapter of the manga may harm more than it will help fans. The quick ending of the series is still one fans have struggled to accept, and one of the major reasons was that fans did not get to see nearly enough of Ichigo’s post Ywhach life.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.