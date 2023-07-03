Bleach Voice Actor Performs Ichigo's Best Lines Live: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be coming back in a few days with its highly anticipated new episodes this Summer, and the voice star behind Ichigo Kurosaki has performed some of the lead's best lines live for fans at Anime Expo! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is one of the biggest anime returns of the Summer 2023 anime schedule overall as fans were delighted to see how well the first wave of episodes hit last Fall. But most importantly, fans were just excited to hear all of the classic voice stars from the first anime return in the new series as well.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's voice behind Ichigo, Masakazu Morita, took the stage during Viz Media's special panel at Anime Expo for the new episodes, and went the extra mile by bringing some of Ichigo's best moments to life! With Ichigo having a ton of big moments in just the first part of Tite Kubo's final Bleach arc alone already, there was quite a lot to choose from. You can check it out below as shared by ComicBook.com's Megan Peters (who was in attendance for the Anime Expo panel):

Masakazu Morita is doing live voice acting at Viz’s Bleach panel, and I have chills. Ichigo is the best. pic.twitter.com/HbxvUR5inL — Megan Peters ➡️ Anime Expo (@meganpeterscb) July 3, 2023

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be kicking off its run on July 8th in Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. The opening theme for the new episodes is titled "STARS" as performed by w.o.d., and the new ending theme is titled "Endroll" as performed by Yoh Kamiyama. The first part of the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga kicked off the war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies' powerful Sternritter forces, and there are some massive fights still to come as the war kicks into its next phase.

With this next wave of episodes throwing fans right into the middle of Bleach's final arc, so that means there's quite a lot to catch up with before Part 2 – The Separation premieres. There's an easy way to do so as you can find both the original run of the Bleach anime and the new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime now streaming with Hulu. But what do you want to see from Ichigo in Part 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!