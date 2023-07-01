Bleach Drops New Poster For Thousand-Year Blood War's Return

The Soul Society has seen better days. Following the return of Bleach via the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc anime adaptation, the Wandenreich made its presence known by dealing major blows to Ichigo Kurosaki and his comrades. As the fiendish Yhwach preps to take over both the mortal world and the afterlife, the Shinigami are sharpening their swords and skills for the upcoming rematch. Now, prior to the Soul Society's return this summer, the shonen franchise has released a new poster to get fans hyped for Bleach's big comeback.

When last we left Bleach, the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc threw quite a curveball at anime viewers by dropping a bombshell during its previous installment. While Ichigo Kurosaki achieved both new abilities and a new weapon thanks to his harsh training, the Sternritter welcomed an unexpected new member. As the Wandenreich have ties to the Qunicy family, Uryu Ishida appeared on the side of Yhwach, throwing a major monkey wrench into the power dynamic. Even with Ishida seemingly changing sides, the Soul Society had an uphill battle ahead of it as the previous episodes saw the death of the leader of the Shinigami, Yamamoto.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Poster

Bleach's Official Twitter Page shared the new poster that features both Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida. Based on the events of the previous installments, the two allies might be at one another's throats thanks to their allegiances. While the start of the series saw the pair as shaky allies in fighting against Hollows, and the Soul Society, their friendship might now be a thing of the past the Thousand-Year Blood War continues.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is slated to arrive on July 8th, with the series exclusively streaming on Hulu. With the first batch of episodes being decidedly darker than the original series focusing on the Soul Society, fans should prepare themselves for a brutal rematch. The creator of Bleach, Tite Kubo, has been tight-lipped regarding whether the shonen franchise will continue in the future, though the one-shot special showing Ichigo and friends after the Blood War certainly hints at a Bleach comeback.

