Bleach Cosplay Hypes Orihime's Thousand-Year Blood War Makeover

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will finally be making its grand return to screens later this Summer with Part 2 of the new Bleach anime, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big makeover for the final arc ahead of her return to the anime! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga finally kicked off the highly anticipated anime adaptation that fans had been hoping to see for over a decade, and exceeded those fan expectations with all of the big character returns, fights, and big teases for the future that we have seen in action thus far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was the biggest anime return of the Fall 2022 anime season last year, and now it's gearing up to be the most anticipated return of the Summer 2023 anime schedule as well. It's yet to be revealed how much of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will be covered in the upcoming Part 2 this Summer, but artist @mari_aisu on Instagram is ready for when Orihime's new look for the final arc finally comes to the anime with a perfect cosplay bringing Orihime's Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War makeover to life! Check it out:

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be streaming on Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) beginning on July 8th alongside the new episodes' launch in Japan. This part of the final arc is focusing on Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's differing paths for the final battle as Ichigo is training to become a more powerful Soul Reaper than ever, and Uryu has joined up with Yhwach and the Quincies' Sternritter forces that will soon come to clash with those Soul Reapers.

When we had last seen Orihime in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1, she and Chad had barely survived the first attack from one of the Sternritter members in Hueco Mundo before being rescued by Kisuke Urahara. We have yet to see the duo ever since the focus shifted back to Ichigo and the rest of the Soul Reapers fighting in Soul Society, but she's currently training alongside Chad to become stronger than ever as the Sternritter prepare for their next major attack.

What are you hoping to see from Orihime and the rest of the Bleach characters in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Bleach in the comments!