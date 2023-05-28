Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Poster Teases Ichigo vs. Uryu

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has dropped a new look at Part 2 as the anime prepares for its return to screens later this Summer, and the newest poster for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation sets up a tense new battle between Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended Part 1 of its run last Fall after over a decade of fans hoping to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga make its way to the anime adaptation. With Part 1 doing so well, fans were very anxious to see Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's next wave of episodes.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 now carries the subtitle of The Separation, and that sets up the major draw for the second wave of episodes. Hitting with new episodes this July, Viz Media has dropped a new poster for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation that teases the differing paths that Ichigo and Uryu choose as they are now on opposite sides of the final war for the fate of the Soul Society. Check out the new Bleach poster featuring Ichigo and Uryu below:

New Key Visual! ⚔️ Ichigo Kurosaki will face the rise of Uryu Ishida.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 – The Separation streams in six languages starting on July 8. pic.twitter.com/lwfa1gYyKb — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 28, 2023

What to Know for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

The final scene of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 was an ominous post-credits scene that tease that Uryu officially became a member of the Sternritter ranks. While he wasn't involved much in the first part of the final arc, it was teased that he was approached by Jugram Haschwalth, and ultimately the decision he made was to turn against Ichigo and the others and join along Yhwach's plan to destroy the Soul Reapers once and for all.

As teased by the newest trailer and this poster for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation, it's clear now that Ichigo and Uryu are on a clear path that will force them to come to blows before it's all over. Thankfully it won't be too much longer until we see these new episodes as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be streaming on Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) beginning on July 8th.

What are you hoping to see from Ichigo and Uryu in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 when it premieres this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!