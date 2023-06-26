Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Ending Theme Announced

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally returning with new episodes as part of the upcoming wave of new anime releases for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Part 2 of the new Bleach anime is setting itself in place with the reveal of its new ending theme! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brought the anime franchise back in a grand fashion after ten years of fans hoping to see the Bleach anime return, and was one of the most explosive new anime releases of the Fall. But fans have been eager to see the next wave of episodes ever since then.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is gearing up for its premiere this July, and that means new details about the anime have been revealed. Following the previous announcement for the new opening theme titled "STARS" as performed by w.o.d., Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has announced that the ending theme is titled "Endroll" as performed by Yoh Kamiyama. You can check out the announcement for the new ending theme below:

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be kicking off its run on July 8th in Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. Following the end of the first part last Fall, Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Reapers have been preparing for the next major attack from Yhwach and the Sternritter forces. The opposite is just as true also as the Quincies have been readying for the next major phase of the battle as well. New additions to the cast for the upcoming episodes are Aoi Yuki as Liltotto, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Gerald, Soichiro Hoshi as Nianzol, and Nao Toyama as Giselle.

This is going to throw fans right into the thick of the Bleach anime, which is now adapting the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series. So you're going to need to catch up with both the events of the original Bleach anime and the first part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime in order to be up to date with what's coming next. Luckily, you can now find both of these Bleach anime offerings now streaming with Hulu.

