The Bleach live-action movie is now on Netflix, offering anime fans the chance to finally see it! If you didn’t get a chance to catch it in theaters, then go HERE and get viewing!

Bleach has been one of the most highly-anticipated anime-related movies released in 2018, and has been almost universally praised as one of the best live-action anime adaptations of all time. The US premiere of the film was a sold-out success story, and even its encore premier event sold out tickets. The film has been well-received in Japan as well, generally scoring big points with fans of the manga and anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what Comicbook.com/Anime had to say about the film, in our official Bleach movie review:

“the live-action adaptation proves even the most fantastical anime can be translated into real life. Bleach does what many other adaptations failed to do and that is keep the original series’ core intact. Sato’s vision take its liberties, but Bleach manages to bring Ichigo to life in a real way all the same. The self-contained take may not replicate all of the Bleach’s blockbuster moments, but its carefully crafted story gives a template to future live-action adaptations. So, if you can deal with its few changes, then Bleach better be on your radar.”

If you’ve never been a fan of the series before, but are curious about what this live-action film might be, then here’s the official Bleach synopsis:

“Ichigo Kurosaki is a High School student, living in Karakura town. He is able to see ghosts, as well as hollows. Later, he meets up with Rukia Kuchiki, a Death God or Soul Reaper (Shinigami in Japanese). Later, he finds out that he himself is a Soul Reaper as well. Ichigo Kurosaki, now with the power of a Soul Reaper, is able to protect Karakura town from hollows.”

The manga/anime was instrumental in helping the anime genre score mainstream crossover with the 2000s generation, arriving alongside series like Naruto. The character designs, weaponry, and mythos about Soul Reapers and Hollows has all become an iconic part of the genre – which is exactly why fans were so worried about how this film would turn out. Thankfully, those fears were largely unfounded.

Netflix managed to get a new crop of fans onboard for its live-action Hollywood adaptation of Death Note, so Bleach could strike a chord with a similar audience. If nothing else, the movie is coming out in a week where The Predator is the major box office offering; Bleach would be a nice counter option if you’d prefer to stay home.

Catch Bleach now streaming on Netflix by going HERE.