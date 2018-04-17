‘Bleach’ Live-Action Movie Reveals New Poster Featuring Byakuya

Ready or not, Bleach is gunning for a comeback. It has been a few years since fans got any updates on the supernatural series as Tite Kubo closed its manga awhile back. However, the ghostly title plans to revive itself this year by debuting its first live-action project come July. And, now, fans can get a new look at how one Soul Reaper captain will look in the film.

So, if you have a crush on Byakuya Kuchiki, prepare yourself. The stern made has come to life, and Bleach is showing off the royal Reaper in a new poster.

Over on Twitter, the official account for Bleach shared a new poster with fans. The advert, which can be seen below, highlights Byakuya in full as he takes center stage in this black-and-white character poster.

This may not be the first time fans have seen Byakuya in Bleach, but the poster does house a new image. The Soul Society captain is seen with his hair braided back while donning his usual Soul Reaper uniform. With his white captain’s haori over his shoulder, Byakuya looks plenty intimidating as he holds his sheathed Zanpakuto before him. So, if fans are very lucky, they may get to see Byakuya whip out his Bankai in this live-action take even if it is just for a moment.

The new poster is definitely a treat for fans, and its post teases there is even more to come. Bleach simply captioned the advert with a message reading, “4 Days,” so the account may share new character posters until Friday rolls around. By the end of the week, the folks at Warner Bros. Japan might have a full trailer ready for the summer blockbuster, so keep your eyes trained on the Twitter page as if it were a Hollow chasing after you.

Not caught up on Bleach? This is what you need to know. It focuses on Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

