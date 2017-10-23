‘Bleach’ Set 3 Arrives On Blu-ray With a Big Discount

It’s been a long wait, but the third installment of the Blu-ray set for the beloved anime series Bleach is shipping now with a 29-percent discount.

Set 3 includes four-discs, covering Episodes 56-83. The episodes will be available with dialogue selections for dubbed English as well as subtitled, Japanese 2.0 audio. Bonus content includes a “Behind the Scenes of BLEACH” segment featuring interviews with the English voice cast along with an added segment on Kon’s U.S. Tour. The description reads:

“In the latest episodes, it’s Soul Reaper against Soul Reaper as captains Ukitake and Kyoraku face punishment from Head Captain Yamamoto. Yoruichi encounters her former subordinate Soi Fon in a deadly battle, while Ichigo struggles to survive his own fight with Captain Byakuya. Meanwhile, Captain Hitsugaya and Rangiku break into Central 46, but they’re not alone!”

Bleach Set 3 is available on Amazon now for $38.99 (29-percent off). Set 1 and Set 2 have also been discounted by 24-percent and 29-percent respectively. These would be a fantastic gift for an anime fan, as would the recent Dragon Ball Z Blu-ray boxed set release.