Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Unleashes Soi Fon’s New Shunko

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with new episodes of Part 2 of the new anime this Summer, and the newest episode of the anime has unleashed Soi Fon’s perfected new Shunko technique! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off the new anime’s take on the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga release last Fall as several of the Soul Reaper Captains took some big losses from the sudden invasion of the Quincies’ Sternritter forces. This resulted in many of their Bankais being stolen, and thus each of these captains had to figure out how to fight without their biggest weapons.

With the first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation officially kicking off the Quincies’ second invasion of the Soul Society, the second episode of the new cour kicked off many of the new fights we’ll be seeing over the next few episodes. The most intriguing was between Soi Fon and BG9 as she had to fully develop her Shunko technique in order to make up for the fact that her Bankai had been stolen by the Sternritter in the first time they fought one another. Check it out in action below as spotted by @Animesenpai0 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Animesempai0/status/1680229499999248384?s=20

Bleach: Soi Fon Unleashes a New Shunko

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 15 saw Marechiyo Omaeda and his sister under attack from the mysteriously mechanical BG9 as the invading Sternritter was trying to track down Soi Fon by any means necessary. He ends up damaging Marechiyo quite a bit as the Vice-Captain really had no idea where his Captain could be, but thankfully the situation doesn’t get as bad as it did in the original Bleach manga before Soi Fon actually arrives on the scene. Quickly demonstrating her new level of speed, she intercepts each of BG9’s fired minigun bullets before they hit.

Soi Fon explains that she managed to complete a full version of her Shunko technique in the time since her Bankai was stolen, and it’s given her a huge boost of speed and strength as a result. It’s a constant cyclone of energies swirling around her, but BG9 is also an opponent will be much tougher to take down not only because he’s still hiding his skills but because he still has Soi Fon’s stolen Bankai to use.

What do you think of Soi Fon’s new Shunko technique in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!