Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Gives First Look at Episode 15

Get ready, folks. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is far from over, and Ichigo Kurosaki is getting ready for battle. After unlocking his true Zanpakuto, the Soul Reaper returned to television this summer with a new season in tow, and the comeback promised more bloodshed is on the horizon. Now, a promo for episode 15 of Thousand-Year Blood War is live, and it details two big battles on the horizon.

The update comes from Japan as the official website for Bleach put up new stills of episode 15. As you can see below, the stills highlight a number of Ywach's disciples such as Haschwalth. We are also shown a few Soul Reaper captains including Kurotsuchi.

Of course, a synopsis for the upcoming episode was also shared with fans. You can read up on the blurb below:

"The Goten 13 has disappeared. Now, the 9 Days Before the End of the World by Ywach begins, and his knights invade the Soul King Palace which has been swallowed up in a shadowy realm. Haschwalth, who appears before Kyoraku, says he has been ordered to annihilate the entire army and the Shinigami were overrun by the enemy as promised. Meanwhile, Hitsugaya and Rangiku stand in front of Bazz-B who leads the knights and attacks."

Obviously, Ywach's army is ready to annihilate the remains of the Soul Society while gunning for the Soul King. Our heroes have never faced an army this strong before, and of course, things are going to get messy for Ichigo when he realizes the man at Ywach's side. Uryu has committed himself to the Quincy mission, so Ichigo's former friend has now become an enemy. So as you can imagine, these boys are about to have one hell of a showdown.

If you are not familiar with Bleach, you can binge its latest anime as well as its original run on Hulu. You can find out more about the hit series below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

