Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cliffhanger Kicks Off Soul Society Invasion

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off another invasion of the Soul Society with the cliffhanger with the first episode of Part 2! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has kicked off its new anime run as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Yhwach and the Sternritter forces have been biding their time for the right moment to strike out against the Soul Society once more. After all the damage they did during the first slate of episodes last Fall, fans have been curious to see what would happen in the full battle taking place in the second cour.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War teased that the Quincies didn't finish the job the first time around because Yhwach was on a time limit and didn't have the full scope of his power yet. It was like the Sternritter were just playing with the Soul Reapers despite all of the massive losses the Captains took. But as of the final moments of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 14, the wait for the full and final war between the Quincies and Soul Reapers has begun in full as a new Soul Society invasion has begun.

Bleach: Soul Society Has Been Invaded

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation kicked off its premiere with a revisit of how both sides have been preparing for the real final battle that Yhwach had promised was coming. While Ichigo Kurosaki is currently training with the members of Squad Zero, it's most distressingly revealed that Yhwach has fully recruited Uryu Ishida to his side. Going as far as naming him his successor, Uryu has drunk Yhwach's blood and will presumably be much stronger than ever before when facing the Soul Reapers.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 14 ends with Yhwach and the others completely dying the Sereitei in a blood red color as their forces make their way into the Soul Society's defenses. They likely won't be holding back from anything this time around as their strongest fighters are leading the invasion this time around, and now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not the Soul Reapers can survive what comes next.

