A Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cafe Has Hit North America

Bleach has recently released the second installment of the second season for the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, as the Wandenreich have added a major new player to its roster. Uryu Ishida might have been a long-time ally to Ichigo Kurosaki, but it seems as though the Quincy has taken the opportunity to switch from the sides of the Soul Society to the Sternritter. To help in celebrating the continuation of Bleach's anime adaptation, a Thousand-Year Blood War cafe has emerged in North America.

Anime-themed cafes have sprung up in the West over the years, but they are more prevalent in Japan. Cafes dedicated to the likes of Pokemon, Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball, Mobile Suit Gundam, and countless others will routinely offer exclusive edibles, drinks, and merchandise that shine a new spotlight on some familiar anime franchises. With the new Bleach: Thousnad-Year Blood War Cafe, it will offer new promotional materials to fans but unfortunately won't be taking over numerous establishments in North America. If you want to visit this locale that pays homage to Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies within the Soul Society, you might need to pack your bags and head West according to Viz Media.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Cafe

Bleach has overtaken "Matte Black Coffee" in Los Angeles, California. The promotion will offer Bleach-themed materials until August 10th in order to pay homage of the anime adaptation's comeback. Here's how the coffee shop itself describes the partnership, "The BLEACH experience comes to Matte Black Coffee starting this Saturday July 8th, at 10am! We will be premiering a visual experience along, with an exclusive menu, and limited merch. Come and celebrate the release of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2. This collaboration will be up until August 10th. The first 100 customers will receive a free special BLEACH gift w/ purchase."

Celebrate Ichigo's birthday at Matte Black Coffee for the latest #BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War collab!



🗓️Exclusive menu & merch until 8/10.



📍8500 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/UgkkhOKMCR — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 15, 2023

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc's second batch of episodes has been confirmed to be thirteen episodes long. Luckily, Studio Pierrot is in this for the long haul as there will be more "cours" to help in telling the full story of Bleach's last major manga arc. Whien the Blood War comes to an end, it will be interesting to see if Bleach still has more gas in the tank and creates new shonen arcs down the line.

Which anime franchise deserves to get its own cafe in North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.