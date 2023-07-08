Bleach Shares New Opening Theme For Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Part 2

Bleach is back. As the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc returns for its second part, the stakes have never been higher for Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow members of the Soul Society. With the arrival of the new episodes by Studio Pierrot, a new opening has arrived alongside the premiere. In the past, Bleach has been well-known for its amazing opening themes and it would seem that the latest is another major entry in the shonen franchise focusing on the supernatural.

Bleach's latest opening is titled "STARS" and is performed by the musical act "w.o.d." Alongside the new opening, the anime adaptation has a new ending theme in "Endroll" as performed by Yoh Kamiyama. As is the case with the vast majority of anime series, new animation has been created of the main heroes and villains to rock alongside the latest track, featuring Ichigo, his human allies, the Soul Society, and the forces of the Sternritter. One of the biggest selling points of the latest batch of episodes is that Uryu Ishida has apparently switched sides from the Soul Society to Yhwach's forces. Thanks to his part in the Quincy Family, it has yet to be seen whether Ishida has joined the Sternritter to bring them down or if he has fallen in line with the Wandenreich.

Bleach's New Opening For The Blood War

Viz Media has shared the new opening for "The Separation" online for you to watch at your leisure. Based on the mature subject matter of the first batch of episodes for the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, expect some major moments to take place in this latest "cours". It should come as no surprise that Bleach's comeback is one of the biggest anime events this summer.

#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 – The Separation OPENING SONG!



🎵 STARS by w.o.d pic.twitter.com/PexCF57rbZ — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 8, 2023

As it stands, Bleach's creator Tite Kubo has been tight-lipped regarding whether the supernatural shonen series will release new chapters in the future. Recently, Kubo released a new one-shot that set the stage for a battle taking place years following the fight against the Sternritter. Should Bleach's manga move forward with new chapters, the stage is set for a personal battle the likes of which the Soul Society has never seen.

What do you think of Bleach's latest banger? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.