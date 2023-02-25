Bleach Creator Hypes Part 2 Return With New Ichigo Sketch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the most anticipated returns of the year as fans are currently waiting on Part 2 of the series, and the creator has shared a cool new look at Ichigo Kurosaki to help make the wait for new episodes a little easier! After over ten years of asking for it and losing hope that it could even happen, Bleach made its grand return to anime with a proper adaptation of the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series. But this was only the beginning as there are still many more episodes to go from here on out.

Ichigo made his big return to the anime world leading the massive charge against the terrifying new Sternritter enemy, but he's still got to make an even bigger return later following a brief training period after his huge loss to Yhwach. This will all take place in Part 2 of the new series, and series creator Tite Kubo is keeping those hype fires burning bright with a cool new sketch of Ichigo before he heads into his biggest slate of battles yet. Check it out below:

How to Get Ready for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is currently slated to air some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to give a concrete release date for its new episodes just yet. There has also yet to be any information given on how many episodes we can expect this new slate to run, but the anime has been confirmed for a four cour run overall. Now it's just a matter of being ready to check out the new episodes as soon as they hit.

You can currently catch up with the events of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first part now streaming on Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ internationally). You can also find the original anime streaming there as well, and it's very necessary to enjoy the new series since the new anime skips right to the final arc of the manga. You'll need to know everything, especially when we get into the main thrust of the battles later on.

What are you hoping to see from Ichigo in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!