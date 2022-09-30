New Bleach Trailer Focuses on The Anime's Big Bad

Next month, Ichigo and the Soul Society will finally be making their long-awaited return to the small screen, as Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc won't just feature the Shonen heroes' return, but will also see them fighting against a new threat via the Sternritter. With the new villains, often referred to as "The Star Knights", arriving as an off-shoot from the Quincy Clan, this battle that acted as the original crescendo to the manga will put Tite Kubo's protagonists through the wringer to save both the human and spiritual worlds.

The Quincy has long been a part of the Shonen franchise, with the most recognizable being the young hero, Uryu Ishida, who has long assisted Ichigo and the other Earth-bound heroes in terms of their various adventures throughout Bleach's history. Of course, with the arrival of this new band of villainous Qunicies, Ishida will be one to watch as he will struggle with this new challenge that is linked to his past and the past of his bloodline. While the Final Arc was considered controversial, Studio Pierrot has stated that the animation house will be making some changes from the source material when it comes to bringing the storyline to the small screen.

The Official Youtube Account for Aniplex shared the brand new trailer for Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, featuring the villains that will keep Ichigo and the Soul Society busy throughout these upcoming episodes as the Shinritter will have more than enough members to pre-occupy each Shinigami in unique ways:

While this fight against the Qunicies was the original finale for Bleach within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, Tite Kubo brought the franchise back last year with a new story featuring Ichigo and his friends years after the conclusion, with many of them starting families of their own. Kubo has yet to confirm if he'll be creating new installments to follow the cliffhanger ending of this one-shot special, though the return of the anime adaptation is a good sign.

What do you think of this new trailer for Bleach's big comeback this fall? How did you feel about the Quincies as a villainous organization? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.