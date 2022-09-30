Bleach Leaves Major Streaming Service Ahead of New Anime
Hot on the heels of the news that several English voice actors would be returning to their roles in the Bleach Universe via the upcoming anime series, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc, many Soul Society fans were startled to find that the Shonen series' many episodes were now completely gone from Crunchyroll's streaming service. Needless to say, considering the following when it comes to Ichigo and the other Shonen characters that sprung from Tite Kubo's mind, this comes as surprising news and heats up the debate as to where Bleach will wind up.
For quite some time, rumors have run rampant when it came to where Bleach will be streamed, with options ranging from Hulu to Disney+ and beyond. With the Thousand Year Blood War Arc set to bring back the Shonen series in just a few days, the series will have a presence at New York Comic-Con this year and might just fill fans in as to where the Soul Society will land.
Where do you think fans will be able to see the Thousand Year Blood War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Bleach.
Crunchyroll just removed Bleach in the MIDDLE of me watching it??? The disrespect pic.twitter.com/97R3A57EfE— Nu 🌼 (@lovexanu) September 30, 2022
They really took Bleach off of Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/jr2FbUXqra— EJ Kuso (cr: Kaiju and UU) (@MHAKuso2401) September 30, 2022
BLEACH IS GONE FROM CRUNCHYROLL.— Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶⌛💫 (@PlatinumEquin0x) September 30, 2022
crunchyroll losing streaming rights to bleach and then taking it off the site with no warning has got to be top 4 worst plays of all time -_______-— Pierre 🇵🇭 (@strawbrrymango) September 30, 2022
End of an Era indeed. RIP (Bleach Crunchyroll) pic.twitter.com/vqPZuEdbMH— Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶⌛💫 (@PlatinumEquin0x) September 30, 2022
Just checked and Bleach got totally nuked off of Crunchyroll so I am doubtful that the TYBW will be coming to the platform anytime soon.
Getting the rights to Chainsaw Man must have really emptied there coffers. pic.twitter.com/wMCndAHGeN— GameWizard02 (@GameWizard02) September 30, 2022
BLEACH was removed from crunchyroll!!!!! Y must we suffer #BLEACH2022 #BLEACH_anime #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/W2gAaVqL3u— SaucySurge (@SaucySurge) September 30, 2022
.... WELP Crunchyroll took off Bleach. That kinda – seals the deal doesn't it? 😟 pic.twitter.com/tptDoHKmMp— The Weeniest YO HO HOI 🏳️🌈 (@SSJ3Goku90) September 30, 2022