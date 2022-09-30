Bleach Leaves Major Streaming Service Ahead of New Anime

Hot on the heels of the news that several English voice actors would be returning to their roles in the Bleach Universe via the upcoming anime series, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc, many Soul Society fans were startled to find that the Shonen series' many episodes were now completely gone from Crunchyroll's streaming service. Needless to say, considering the following when it comes to Ichigo and the other Shonen characters that sprung from Tite Kubo's mind, this comes as surprising news and heats up the debate as to where Bleach will wind up.

For quite some time, rumors have run rampant when it came to where Bleach will be streamed, with options ranging from Hulu to Disney+ and beyond. With the Thousand Year Blood War Arc set to bring back the Shonen series in just a few days, the series will have a presence at New York Comic-Con this year and might just fill fans in as to where the Soul Society will land.

