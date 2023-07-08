Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode Count Revealed

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally back up and running with new episodes as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has revealed how many episodes Part 2 of the anime will be sticking around for! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War fulfilled a dream that fans of the original Bleach anime had for over a decade and finally adapted the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga series. This first wave of episodes only made fans more excited for what was next due to their successful premieres too.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has kicked off its new cour of episodes as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and following the premiere of the first episode, the Bleach anime has revealed that the new cour will be running for 13 episodes overall. With the Blu-ray and DVD listing for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation in Japan revealing that this second cour will cover Episode 14-26 of the series, now fans can rest easy knowing the second phase will last the entire Summer.

Where to Watch Bleach's New Episodes

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has officially premiered its first episode, and will continue to air its new episodes outside of Japan on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 14 is titled "The Last 9 Days" and Hulu teases the newest episode as such, "Ichigo prepares to leave the Royal Palace to return to the Seireitei but is stopped by Hyosube, who claims that Ichigo cannot defeat Yhwach as he is now."

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation now airing this Summer, you can catch up with everything that has happened over the course of the anime thus far with the original Bleach anime and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 now streaming with Hulu in both Japanese and English language dubs.