Bleach: All Eyes on Yhwach in New Thousand-Year Blood War Preview

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has returned to become one of the biggest anime of the fall season. While the Soul Society might be working on a resurgence in the face of Yhwach taking on the power of the Soul King, they have a long road ahead of them in taking down the Sternritter. Even with the additional training, and new skills, making Ichigo stronger than he has ever been, taking down the Wandenreich leader may be all but impossible at this point. Now, a new preview has been released online that not only highlights Yhwach’s new transformation but highlights some of the other big characters that make up the Blood War.

When last we left Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the Shinigami has assembled to make a last stand against Yhwach. Once the Soul Reapers brought together their forces, they made their way to the Soul King’s former abode, only to realize that the big bad had already done some redecorating in terms of the environment before him. Thanks to now having the power of the Soul King at his disposal, Yhwach has transformed the land around him to make it more suitable for both himself and the Quincy clan. The Blood War might be more than halfway over but the best is yet to come.

Bleach: Gate of The Sun Preview

The Thousand-Year Blood War’s thirty-third episode has released several new images to give shonen fans a better idea of what is to come. For the “Gate of The Sun”, Bleach’s official website has released the following official description, “Yhwach reassembles the city lifted from the Seireitei as if to paint over the Soul King’s Palace, creating the True World Castle. Shocked, Ichigo and the others begin to move towards the castle, but then Askin Nakkulvar appears. Meanwhile, Kyoraku and the others run despite the difficulty of even creating a foothold with the spiritual particles, but awaiting them is a sniper from Lije Barro using his All-Penetrating skill. One by one, their fighting power is whittled away, but the Shinigami continue to advance without stopping.”

Bleach’s Future Post-Blood War

Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War was the last major arc that many anime fans felt would bring the shonen series to an end. In recent years, creator Tite Kubo did make a comeback with a new chapter in Bleach: No Breaths From Hell, which showed what Ichigo and the Soul Society were up to following the fight against the Sternritter. As of the writing of this article, creator Tite Kubo hasn’t committed to forging new manga stories in the Bleach universe though things could always change.

In Bleach’s anime return, Kubo has worked in tandem with Studio Pierrot to not just adapt the Blood War but also add new scenes that weren’t originally a part of the manga. One of the biggest examples was the Soul Society’s Royal Guard fighting against Yhwach’s top lieutenants, a battle that wasn’t featured as heavily in the manga but for its time to shine in the anime series. Should Bleach make a comeback with new stories post-Blood War, perhaps Kubo will team up with Pierrot to weave new stories that only take place in the anime. Bleach’s resurgence is one that has proven that the supernatural shonen series still has a passionate fanbase and that is a good sign for the future.

