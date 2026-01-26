5 Times the One Piece Manga Shocked Fans in 2025

As the One Piece manga is currently in its final saga, it has naturally entered a phase of major revelations. With last year marking the beginning of the Elbaph arc, one of the biggest arcs both literally and figuratively, and one that fans were promised 25 years ago, 2025 delivered numerous shocking moments for readers. These surprises came in many different forms throughout the year.

While some moments helped fans finally find answers to long-standing mysteries, others introduced even deeper questions that will be unraveled later in the story. One particularly shocking reveal also shed light on the true reasons behind one of the series’s biggest incidents. However, the most impactful moment may have been the subtle hint the series dropped about how One Piece will ultimately come to an end.

5) Gunko’s Odd Connection to Brook

Shonen Jump

Gunko was introduced as one of the God’s Knights as soon as the series entered the Elbaph arc, immediately establishing her as one of the major antagonists of the storyline. While fans expected to learn more about her character over time, the series surprised readers by hinting at an unusual connection between her and Brook, the Straw Hat Pirates’ musician.

Since then, many theories have emerged about what this connection could be, with some suggesting that she is a fan of Brook’s music, while others speculate that Brook might even be her father. There has been no confirmation so far, and only as the manga continues will fans learn the truth behind this link. However, it is intriguing that One Piece is placing Brook in the spotlight through this mystery, especially since he has long been overshadowed by other characters, making this development feel like a long-awaited redemption.

4) Imu’s Domi Reverse

As One Piece began to give Gunko a clearer identity with hints at her backstory, she was suddenly overtaken by Imu, arguably the final villain of the series and the main threat representing the World Government. This development was especially exciting, as fans have long wanted to witness the true danger posed by this ultimate enemy, and it is safe to say that Imu more than exceeded those expectations.

Imu possesses an ability called Domi Reverse, which allows them to turn enemies into allies, a power they demonstrated effortlessly on two of the strongest Giants, Dorry and Brogy. This moment highlighted just how overwhelming Imu’s threat truly is, making it thrilling to imagine how the heroes will eventually counter such a terrifying power.

3) Shanks’ Evil Identity Reveal

With One Piece officially entering the Elbaph arc in 2025, fans expected to learn more about Shanks, particularly his connection to the World Government. It was revealed that the mysterious “evil” identity fans had speculated about was not Shanks himself, but his twin brother, Shamrock. This clarification confirmed that it was not Shanks who met the Gorosei during the Reverie arc, but Shamrock, who has been plotting something behind the scenes.

Shamrock’s actions have since proven that he is every bit as ruthless as his father, Garling, wielding some of the most dangerous abilities seen so far. As more flashbacks are revealed, it has become increasingly clear that Shanks and Shamrock are destined to face each other in battle, possibly during the final conflict of the series, an outcome fans are eagerly anticipating.

2) God Valley Incident And Rocks

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The One Piece manga delved into a flashback with Loki revealing the day Harold died, ultimately taking an unexpected turn that shocked fans with the introduction of the most notorious pirate in history, Rocks D. Xebec. His debut immediately stunned readers by revealing that he is the father of Blackbeard. The backstory continued by exploring Rocks’ actions while also unraveling the true events behind the God Valley incident.

The God Valley incident itself brought even more surprises, including the revelation that the true reason behind it was Shakky. More importantly, fans learned that Rocks was never the villain he was portrayed to be, but rather a tragic hero. His character stands as one of the most surprising and impactful revelations the One Piece manga has delivered in recent years.

1) Harley Mural Lore Dump

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece’s world is deeply shaped by its history, and over the series’s more than two-decade run, those connections have slowly been revealed. However, the Harley Mural adorning the Adam Tree in Elbaph painted a picture of history that fans still struggle to fully comprehend. Witnessed by Franky, the mural spoke of both the beginning and the end of the One Piece world.

Fans continue to dissect the mural’s meanings, with each detail carefully crafted to tell a story unlike anything previously seen in the manga medium. This is why the Harley Mural lore dump stands not only as the most shocking moment of One Piece in 2025, but possibly the most shocking reveal in the series’ entire history, one that fans are still actively analyzing.

