7 Anime Filler Episodes That Are Actually Amazing

Filler episodes in anime have always been a divisive topic among fans. Traditionally, filler is seen as the necessary evil of long-running series. It’s a creative purgatory where animators stretch out the runtime while the manga catches up. For some, filler feels like that one friend who keeps talking after the party’s over: overstaying its welcome. But for others, filler is the break you didn’t know you needed, where beloved characters go on absurd adventures, fight meaningless battles, or, in some cases, try to learn how to drive.

Anime fans, however, are nothing if not passionate, and their relationship with filler is complicated at best. Hate it, love it, or meme it into oblivion, it’s as much a part of anime culture as late-night debates about sub vs. dub.

7. Naruto: “Gotta See! Gotta Know! Kakashi-Sensei’s True Face!”

In a series known for its endless filler arcs, this lighthearted episode (Episode 101) stands out as a gem. Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura team up to uncover the mystery of Kakashi’s masked face. What follows is a hilarious series of hijinks, including elaborate traps, disguises, and wild speculation. The humor is on point, and the chemistry between Team 7 makes it a joy to watch.

The episode leans into the absurdity of its premise while giving fans a glimpse of Kakashi’s playful side. The payoff may not change the overall story, but it provides a rare, comedic insight into one of the series’ most enigmatic characters. For fans who want a laugh without the weight of the main plot, this episode is a must-watch.

6. Dragon Ball Z: “Driving Lessons”

When Goku and Piccolo are sent to get driver’s licenses in Dragon Ball Z Episode 125, the concept alone is enough to make you chuckle. The two most powerful warriors in the universe, tasked with performing a mundane human task, results in one of the funniest episodes in the entire Dragon Ball Z series. Watching these superpowered fighters struggle to control a car is a delightful contrast to their usual planet-destroying battles.

Goku’s carefree attitude and Piccolo’s grumpy reluctance clash perfectly, making their interactions comedic gold. While it doesn’t advance the plot, the episode gives fans a chance to see the characters in a completely different context. It’s a great reminder that even in a show filled with epic battles, the creators know how to have fun with the characters we love.

5. One Piece: “The G-8 Arc”

The G-8 Arc (Episodes 196–206) is often considered one of the best filler arcs in anime history, and for good reason. After the Straw Hat Pirates plummet into the heavily guarded G-8 Marine Base, they must use their wits and teamwork to escape while blending in. Unlike most filler, this arc is well-paced, with a compelling mini-story that feels like it could fit into the main canon. The new characters, like Captain Jonathan, are surprisingly well-developed, adding depth to the narrative. Even diehard manga purists often admit this filler is worth watching, which speaks volumes about its quality.

4. Bleach: “The Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc”

Spanning Episodes 230–265, the Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc is a rare example of a filler arc that feels like it could’ve been canon. The story revolves around the Zanpakuto spirits rebelling against their Soul Reaper masters, creating an intriguing dynamic that explores the bond between wielders and their weapons. It’s a fresh concept that allows viewers to see the physical manifestations of the Zanpakuto in action, each with distinct personalities and abilities.

Seeing characters like Byakuya and Rukia interact with their Zanpakuto spirits adds layers to their development. The battles are visually stunning, and the stakes feel real despite being non-canon. While Bleach has its fair share of forgettable filler, the Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc is a standout that even critics of filler can appreciate.

3. My Hero Academia: “Save the World with Love!”

Episode 58 of My Hero Academia is a filler episode that feels anything but unnecessary. Set during a summer training camp, Class 1-A is tasked with filming a cheesy romance movie as part of their extracurricular activities. The episode is filled with hilarious moments, including Bakugo’s explosive objections to acting and Todoroki’s unintentionally perfect delivery of melodramatic lines. It’s a refreshing change of pace that lets the students’ personalities shine outside of their usual high-stakes battles. Even in the absence of villains or action, the episode manages to be entertaining.

2. Fairy Tail: “Welcome to Ryuzetsu Land!”

Episode 125 of Fairy Tail takes a break from the intense battles to deliver a fan-service-heavy but undeniably fun filler. The guild members visit Ryuzetsu Land, a magical water park, for some much-needed relaxation. The episode is filled with comedic misunderstandings, playful rivalries, and over-the-top antics that showcase the lighter side of the guild. It’s a breather that lets fans enjoy the characters’ interactions in a casual, fun setting.

While it’s not groundbreaking, this episode excels at delivering pure entertainment. The humor is spot-on, and the chemistry between characters like Natsu, Lucy, and Gray shines through. It’s a great way to enjoy the camaraderie of the Fairy Tail guild without the weight of a serious plot. For fans who love the series’ humor and charm, this episode is a delightful treat.

1. Attack on Titan: “Ilse’s Notebook”

Episode 3.5, or “Ilse’s Notebook,” is arguably one of the best filler episodes in anime history because of how seamlessly it fits into the main story. This episode delves into the discovery of Ilse Langnar’s notebook, which contains her final moments and interactions with a talking Titan. It’s a haunting and emotional story that sheds light on the mysteries of the Titans and the Survey Corps’ quest for knowledge. The eerie atmosphere and tragic tone make it feel like a lost piece of the main narrative. For fans invested in the series’ mysteries, this episode is an unforgettable addition that enriches the story without overstaying its welcome.

