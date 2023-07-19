Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Lights It Up With Kukaku

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now back in action this Summer with Part 2 of the new anime’s run, and one awesome cosplay is helping to light the fireworks and celebrate with Kukaku Shiba! The final arc of Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga is now in full swing in the anime as the newest episodes of the series have kicked off the final slate of battles between the Soul Reapers and Quincies. But it was a much different situation when the anime for the final arc kicked off its run last Fall as the Soul Reapers were caught by surprise in many ways.

After taking a number of losses on their side, the Soul King sent the members of Squad Zero down the Soul Society to prepare a few of their members for the next major war to come. Ichigo Kurosaki was chosen as one of these fighters who needed to grow stronger, and Kukaku Shiba was the one that ended up helping him get up to where Squad Zero had been living. It was a short cameo from the fan favorite in the new anime, but now she’s firing it up once again through some awesome cosplay from artist @_otofu on Twitter thanks to photos from artist @_tsumi_ki on Twitter that have gone viral with fans. Check it out below:

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has officially premiered its first two episodes at the time of this writing, and will continue to stream its new episodes outside of Japan on Hulu, with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish; and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 15 is titled “Peace From Shadows” and the synopsis teases it as such, “Yhwach sets his plan to end the world in nine days in motion by pulling the Seireitei into the Schatten Bereich for the Stern Ritter to invade.”

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has already teased that these will indeed be the final fights between each of the Soul Reapers and Quincies, and things are getting far more complicated for Ichigo and the others as a result. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it all plays out in the final episodes to come. How are you liking Bleach‘s new episodes so far this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!