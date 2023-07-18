Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Episode 16

Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War has returned as one of the biggest comebacks of the anime summer season. Wasting little time in launching a new assault on the Soul Society, the Wandenreich are marching forth with a new surprising ally at their side. The villainous Yhwach revealed that none other than Uryu Ishida would be taking the role of his heir thanks to his status as a Quincy and the supernatural shonen series has released a first look at its next anime episode.

Aside from having some serious strength backing them up, the Sternritter also has a unique ability that has taken a major ace in the hole for the Soul Society. The villainous members of the Wandenrecih have the power to swipe the Bankais of the Shinigami, leaving each member of the SoulS Society at a major disadvantage. In order to claim victory in the Blood War, the Shinigami are going to need to think outside of the box when it comes to taking on Yhwach’s forces. Luckily, Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies are undergoing new levels of training thanks to some mysterious members of the Soule Society that made their first appearance in the series during the Blood War.

Bleach: Thousand-Year First Look

In this second cours, the anime adaptation from Studio Pierrot hasn’t held anything back in returning to the fight between the Soul Society and the Wandenreich. While Ichigo Kurosaki has yet to come back to the battlefield, the shonen series has taken the opportunity to focus on other members of the Shinigami in his stead. With this season taking a far more brutal approach to Tite Kubo’s shonen series, not every Soul Reaper will make it out of the story alive.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is set to be split into four cours, meaning that once this current batch of episodes comes to a close, half of the current arc will be over. As it stands, the shonen franchise has yet to confirm whether the anime adaptation, or the manga, will make a comeback. Based on the success of the show, we might just see the Soul Society make a comeback in the future.

What has been your favorite part of the Thousand-Year Blood War so far? Can the Shinigami take down the Sternritter?