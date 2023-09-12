Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Thousand-Year Blood War Makeover

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is nearing the end of Part 2's anime run for the episodes this Summer, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate Orhime Inoue's return to the anime by highlighting her wild makeover for the arc! Bleach's anime is now in action with the highly anticipated final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga series, and that means that fans are finally seeing some of the biggest moments of the franchise animated for the first time. This means new looks, power ups, and fights for all sorts of fan favorite characters from the original anime's run.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation's latest episodes have brought Orihime back to the anime after she and Chad were stuck back in Hueco Mundo back in the first part of the new series that aired last Fall, and both of them got some nifty makeovers for their big returns. While the anime has removed one of the most infamous scenes from the manga highlighting Orihime's makeover for the anime, fans are celebrating this look in cool ways such as this awesome cosplay from artist @f.f_plankton that's gone viral with fans on TikTok. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation will be reaching its conclusion in just a few more weeks, and has some big plans for the finale. Much like the first part, Part 2 will be airing its final two episodes together in an hour long special finale on September 30th in Japan. Fans in the United States will be able to check out the final episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles.

There will be a short break before the final episode's special, so that means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened so far with the first two parts of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming its episodes on Hulu. You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming with Hulu as well if you wanted even more of the anime before it all comes to an end.

How are you liking Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2's episodes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!