Bleach Creator Celebrates Episode 20's Standouts With New Sketches

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War continued the fights between the Soul Reapers and Quincies with the newest episode of the anime, and the series creator behind it all is celebrating the standout characters in Episode 20 in some new sketches shared with fans! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been one intense fight after another ever since the anime returned with new episodes this Summer, and as a result fans are starting to see even more of the Quincies in action as they reveal all of the reality breaking abilities they each have at their respective disposal through the fights thus far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 20 revealed even more of the big fights between all of the characters, and was a particular showcase for Kenpachi and the Quincy, Gremmy Thoumeux in general. To help celebrate all of the fighters in the mix with the latest episode of the anime, original Bleach series creator Tite Kubo took to Twitter to share some stylish looks for each of the faces we saw in action over the course of the episode. You can check out Tite Kubo's newest sketches below:

Where to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 20

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 20 is titled "I Am the Edge," and you can currently find it streaming (along with the rest of the previous episodes) exclusively on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles. They tease the episode as such, "Isane and Yachiru are treating the wounded Kensei and Rojuro when they are attacked by Gwenael, a Quincy who not only possesses the ability to disappear physically but can also erase his existence from the memory of his opponents."

Now that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the halfway point of its run through the Summer thus far, it's starting to amp up towards its next major climax as the fight between the Soul Reapers and Quincies only kicks into an even higher gear than before. Which means that now is the best time to catch up with the anime now streaming on Hulu.

