Here's Exactly When Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Premieres

One of the biggest anime events this summer will be the return of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society in the second part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. With the previous batch of episodes seeing the Soul Society torn asunder thanks to the arrival of the nefarious collective known as the Wandenreich, new episodes of the shonen series are set to arrive this week. We here at Comicbook.com thought that now is the perfect time to inform Bleach fans when they can expect the first new episode of Part 2 to land.

Luckily, despite suffering some devastating losses in the Thousand-Year Blood War, Ichigo Kurosaki has managed to increase his strength in the wake of the Wandenreich's reign of terror. Forging a new Zanpakuto and increasing his spiritual energy as a result, the re-match between Ichigo and Yhwach is sure to be one for the franchise's record books. Of course, the big twist as shown in recent promotional material is that it seems that Sui Ishida, one of Ichigo's most trusted allies, has seemingly switched sides to the Sternritter. Thanks to the Wandenreich's ties to the Quincy family, Ishida isn't just becoming a member of the Sternritter, but the heir apparent to Yhwach himself.

(Photo: Pierrot)

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Part 2 Begin?

As confirmed by Viz Media, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Part 2 will arrive on Hulu in North America beginning on Saturday, July 8th. The premiere episode will be made available to stream on the streaming service at 7:30AM Pacific Standard Time. At present, there hasn't been word on when we might expect the English Dub to arrive, though we would imagine that fans won't be waiting too long.

Bleach's future following the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is anyone's guess, as creator Tite Kubo hasn't confirmed whether he'll be forging new stories in the world of the Soul Society. While the current anime adaptation still has quite a few installments ahead of it before it comes to a close, we would imagine that Ichigo fans will be dying for new adventures of the beloved shonen franchise.

Are you hyped for Bleach's return this week? What are your predictions for the return of the Soul Society?

