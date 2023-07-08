Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Part 2 Releases First Episode

The day has finally arrived for Bleach fans. The battle pitting the Soul Society against the Wandenreich is about to take things up a notch and considering how the first round turned out, that is really saying something. Now, the first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Part 2 has found its way online and you can experience the next phase in the war that has seen Ichigo lose one of his strongest allies in the process. As Uryu Ishida is named the new heir to Yhwach, can the Soul Society survive?

While the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is continuing to heat up in the anime adaptation, Bleach has yet to confirm whether the manga series will continue under the watchful eye of creator Tite Kubo. Following the conclusion of the Blood War, Kubo did return with a brand new chapter of the manga taking place years after the Soul Society's battle against the Sternritter. With Ichigo and many of his allies now having children and dealing with a new threat that has emerged from the underworld, Kubo certainly left the door open for future adventures if this arc is looking to be explored.

Where To Watch The Second Part of Bleach's Blood War

Bleach's first episode of The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Part 2 is now available to stream on Hulu. The episode immediately follows the major cliffhanger that brought the first "cours" to a close as Ichigo was able to achieve a new level of power thanks to his intense training. Now that Ishida appears to be on the side of the Wandenreich, the Soul Society has a slew of new problems to deal with.

The Wandenreich's ties to the Quincy Family were explored in the first part of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, and the anime adaptation dropped some major bombshells when it came to Ichigo's past. Now that Kurosaki has learned that his mother has ties to the Quincy Clan, it would seem that the substitute Soul Reaper has some hidden powers that he has yet to access. While the odds are stacked against the Soul Reapers, they have both Ichigo and Kenpachi's new upgrade to call upon.

