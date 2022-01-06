Blood Lad Creator Announces Their Big Comeback

Yuuki Kodama is a mangaka who perhaps is best known for his work on series such as Blood Lad, Id: Invaded, Hamtora, and more and while the artist hasn’t had hits that rattle the anime world like One Piece or Demon Slayer, it seems that he is set to make a comeback via a new series under the working title of Shoukan Suru Sekai. Set to be a “battle fantasy manga,” the series is set to arrive later this year and proves that Kodama definitely still has plenty of ideas when it comes to the world of manga.

Arguably, Kodama’s biggest series is Blood Lad, which followed a vampire who many feared but was in actuality simply an otaku that didn’t care much for killing humans he encountered. Blending humor and horror, Blood Lad only had ten episodes, along with an OVA, to tell its supernatural story. While there are no rumors of this series making a comeback, it’s clear that Yuuki isn’t done with creating new manga yet.

Manga Mogura shared the news on Twitter, as Yuuki Kodama moves toward expanding his resume via this upcoming manga series:

https://twitter.com/MangaMoguraRE/status/1478688284482195459

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Blood Lad, the official description for the anime franchise reads as such:

“Staz Charlie Blood is a powerful vampire who rules the Eastern district of Demon World. According to rumors, he is a bloodthirsty and merciless monster, but in reality, Staz is just an otaku obsessed with Japanese culture and completely uninterested in human blood. Leaving the management of his territory to his underlings, Staz spends his days lazing around, indulging in anime, manga, and games.

When Fuyumi Yanagi, a Japanese girl, accidentally wanders through a portal leading into the demon world, Staz is overjoyed. But just as he is starting to feel an unusual attraction to her, his territory is attacked, resulting in Fuyumi’s untimely death. She turns into a wandering ghost and the crestfallen Staz vows to resurrect her as this would mean being able to travel to the human world, something he has always dreamed of.”

Are you hyped for Yuuki Kodama’s upcoming manga series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kodama.