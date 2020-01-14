Top 10 Anime Vampires That Are Better Than Morbius

With the arrival of the latest trailer for Sony Pictures’ Morbius, the Living Vampire has gotten the most notoriety that he’s received in years. Now listen, we happen to love the story of Michael Morbius, his adventures with Marvel’s Midnight Sons, and the many years he spent as a villain for our favorite wall crawler, but we would be remiss if we didn’t shine a spotlight on ten of the best vampires to ever appear in the medium of anime. From the spawn of Dracula, to Dracula himself, to police officers who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, there is a veritable limitless number of night crawlers to choose from.

With all this being said, the recent release for the upcoming superhero film has us diving into the netherworld of anime to bring to you ten of our picks for the biggest vampire names in the medium that put Michael Morbius and his status as a “Living Vampire” to shame!

Alucard

Alucard is Dracula and Dracula is Alucard. The protagonist of the anime Hellsing and its latest anime version of Hellsing Ultimate, may be both the most popular vampire on this list as well as the most powerful. Alucard isn’t just immortal, but has power levels that put him on a similar level as some of the biggest anime heroes and villains that we’ve ever seen. Taken in by the Hellsing Organization after being defeated centuries before, Alucard becomes a hunter of vampires, unleashing a flurry of bullets and darkness that flows out of his body, horrendously eradicating anyone in his way. More often than not, when you think of an “anime vampire”, you think of Alucard and Hellsing.

Vampire Hunter D

Vampire Hunter D follows the son of Dracula, D, who was born from both the vampire king and a human woman. Cursed with a magic face sprouting from his hand as well as the power inherited from his father, the vampire hunter has a series of novels that broke down the slayer’s life and two feature length films that dove into the strange, horrific world of one of the biggest anime vampire hunters to date.

Dio Brando

This list simply wouldn’t be complete without including one of the biggest vampire antagonists in the history of anime, the killer Stand wielder of the World from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Dio Brando. With his shadow spreading across the franchise of the Joestar family, Dio was the major antagonist of the first season, Phantom Blood, and the third season, Stardust Crusaders. Though he was killed during the finale of the third season by Jotaro Kujo, his influence continues in the sixth “season” of the series, Stone Ocean!

The Pillarmen

This one is something of a cheat considering it’s three different characters but the Pillarmen were a trio of the most striking antagonists to be found in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! Led by the vampire Cars, the three powerful vampires may not have had Stands to do their bidding, but they were more than a match for Joseph Joestar, who is often considered to be one of the best protagonists of the franchise.

Seras Victoria

Seras Victoria was the “point of view” character for viewers with the anime of Hellsing, turned into a vampire in the first episode of the series by Alucard. As she attempts to navigate her way through her new life as a nosferatu, she becomes more powerful as she finds a balance between being a creature of the night and her still present humanity. Armed to the teeth, she doesn’t quite hit the levels of Alucard in the series when it comes to power, but she does offer the Hellsing Organization a much needed hand.

Baron Meier Link

Of the two major villains in the Vampire Hunter D movies, Baron Meier Link inches out a win simply because of his complicated character. Whereas the first villain of the D series was the ages old character of Count Magnus Lee was simply doing the same thing he had done numerous times before in abducting a villager to make his bride, Link instead had fallen in love. Attempting to break the bonds of the vampire/human relationship, both Meier and his bride try to head to outer space to leave the world and its troubles behind them.

Jiro Mochizuki

The main character of the anime series, The Black Blood Brothers, Jiro Mochizuki is another character that is a vampire that hunts his own kind, known as “Kin Killer” or the “Silver Blade”. Though his appearance may strike you as somewhat similar to that of Hellsing’s Alucard, rest assured, that the two characters couldn’t be more different.

Sunako Kirishiki

The anime, Shiki, may not be as well known as some of the other vampire franchises listed here, but rest assured, what it doesn’t have in notoriety, it makes up for in sheer terror. The story of a small town which is threatened by a vampire is a series that introduces Sunako Kirishiki, a deceptively looking vampire that’s hollow, lifeless eyes may send a shiver down your spine. Sunako is the leader of the vampires within her domain, making her all the scarier within the storyline of this horror story.

Saya Otonashi

The protagonist of the popular Blood The Last Vampire series, Saya may hunt her own kind like others on the list, but her blood lust and desire to kill may be one of the strongest listed here. Appearing in her own manga series, anime, and feature length film, Otonashi is certainly one of the bloodier choices for top anime vampires on this list when all is said and done!

Blood Lad

The titular character of the anime Blood Lad is easily the most humorous vampire on the list, deciding to forego most of his vampiric tendencies and attempt to live the “easy” life of a high school student. Not requiring a regular sustenance of blood, you can usually find “Staz Blood” kicking back with a beer. Another descendant to Dracula, Blood is simply looking to enjoy the human world rather than live up to his supernatural obligations.