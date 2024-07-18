Blue Eye Samurai Animator Celebrates Emmy Nomination With New Art

This year’s Emmy Nominations are jam-packed with some major players in the world of animation. The current nominees include The Simpsons, X-Men ’97, Scavengers Reign, Bob’s Burgers, and Blue Eye Samurai. When it comes to which property will take home the gold, it’s a tough call considering all the series were able to leave their marks on the medium during their respective runs. To help celebrate the nomination for the series that introduced animation fans to Mizu, one major animator on Blue Eye Samurai recently took the chance to create new hilarious art in hopes that the series will win the Emmy Award.

Pat Keegan is an animator that has worked on some major properties during his career. So far, this includes series such as Rick And Morty, Big Mouth, Bordertown, and Paradise PD. With Blue Eye Samurai confirmed for a second season, Keegan also confirmed that he will be a part of the project as a story artist.

Blue Eye Samurai Slashes Its Way To The Emmys

While Blue Eye Samurai was confirmed for a second season late last year, the creators are hoping for a bright future for the bloody series. Last year, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with co-creator Michael Green about Mizu’s future and how the creators want far more than a second season, “It is plotted out. Season two has an approved outline. In our heart of hearts, we want to tell at least three, four seasons. We know the end of this story. We would love to continue.”

Congratulations to the crew on the Emmy nomination. It could’ve been nominated in the Drama Series category.



Absolutely deserved and also, I’m absolutely biased. #emmy #netflix #blueeyesamurai #animation pic.twitter.com/bSS8kRf1Uc — Pat Keegan (@noonecaresPat) July 17, 2024

If you haven’t had the chance to catch Blue Eye Samurai, the first season is available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “In 17th-century Japan, when borders are closed to the outside world, citizens would never see a face that was not Japanese, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu (Erskine), knows there were only four white men in Japan at the time of her birth and sets off to kill these men, one of whom might be her father, who made her a ‘creature of shame.’ But revenge is not an option for women, so Mizu must forge her revenge quest while hiding her gender as well as her blue eyes.”

Want to see when Blue Eye Samurai will return?