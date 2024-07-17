Emmys 2024: Blue Eye Samurai, The Simpsons and More Nominated for Best Animated Series

The nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards have been announced, and the Best Animated Series category includes new contenders like Blue Eye Samurai alongside franchise mainstays like The Simpsons! It’s been a great year to be a fan of animation as not only have fans gotten to see the expansion of mediums like anime, but animated series have expanded their reach as well. Some of the biggest hits for Marvel properties, for example, have been animated this past year. This means that the competition for the best of the best is more heated than ever before with major franchises breaking through for the first time.

With the 76th Emmy Awards coming on September 15th, they have officially announced their list of nominations for programs vying for the awards. It’s going to be an interesting year for Outstanding Animated Program as it not only includes regular nominees such as The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers (which regularly are nominated each year), but also some franchises who are getting their debut nominations such as recent hits like Blue Eye Samurai and X-Men ’97. The break down of nominees are as follows.

2024 Emmys Best Animated Series Nominees

The nominees for the Outstanding Animated Program Emmy Award for the year include:

Blue Eye Samurai – “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”



Bob’s Burgers – “The Amazing Rudy”

Scavengers Reign – “The Signal”

The Simpsons – “Night of the Living Wage”

X-Men ’97 – “Remember It”

The standouts here are undoubtedly the brand new additions to the category with Blue Eye Samurai (which is nominated for its fifth episode, arguably the standout of that first season as a whole), X-Men ’97 (which is nominated for the viral episode featuring quite a few notable deaths), and Scavengers Reign (which is nominated after being cancelled by Max and moving over to Netflix). But it’s not like Bob’s Burgers or The Simpsons are slacking in this category either.

Bob’s Burgers, for example, is nominated for one of the best episodes of the franchise released in many years so it’s certainly a contender to win this award. But with so much fresh blood, it’s certainly going to be an exciting year to see whether or not the mainstays or the newer hits will be recognized by the Emmy Awards this year. You can check out Blue Eye Samurai and Scavengers Reign now streaming with Netflix, and the latest seasons of Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons with Hulu.