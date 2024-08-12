Blue Eye Samurai Creators Share Update on Season 2 (Exclusive)

Blue Eye Samurai has a lot to celebrate this year, and the creators behind it all offered an update on how Season 2 is coming along. Blue Eye Samurai made its debut with Netflix last year and instantly became a hit among both anime and animation fans. The series struck a chord with multiple audiences thanks to how it told its story, and now it’s getting even more recognition as it was officially nominated for two major Emmy awards for the year in a highly competitive season for animated projects. So it was no surprise to find that new episodes are on the way too.

Netflix announced that Blue Eye Samurai would be returning for Season 2 shortly after the first season released last Fall, but there have been very few updates as to what we can expect to see or when we can expect to see the new episodes hit in full. Speaking with ComicBook earlier this Summer to celebrate its Emmy nominations, Executive Producers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green and Supervising Director Jane Wu offered an update on the new season and revealed they’re currently working on the new episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mizu in Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Progress Update

When asked how Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is faring so far, Executive Producer and writer Amber Noizumi responded, “We’re working on it.” Executive Producer and Director Michael Green then elaborated further and teased that the team is going even bigger for the new episodes, “We’re excited how it’s coming along. It’s going great. We have the best team you could ask for working, applying all their talent and experience into doing the impossible again. And more of the impossible, and celebrating what we got good at and trying some really new crazy things too.”

Supervising Director Jane Wu then noted how she was nervous to divulge too much information about the upcoming season, but did note that she was exchanging messages with the team during our interview. Green then revealed that they’re all in the midst of working on the first episode during the interview as well, “Jane’s texting people approvals or giving notes in real time. We’re actually playing hooky from it. So when we finish talking to you, we’ll check our email and see the latest designs or early storyboards for our first episode.”

While we all wait for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, you can catch up with the first season now streaming with Netflix.