Blue Lock Live-Action Movie Reveals Release Date With First Trailer

Blue Lock is coming to theaters with a brand new live-action movie later this Summer, and the film has set its first release date with its very first trailer. Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s original Blue Lock manga really has taken over the world in a very short time. The series was already a hit, but has found a whole new world of popularity thanks to the success of its official anime adaptation. The franchise has become much more of a monster hit, and now has more of the anime and a new movie project on the way.

Blue Lock now has a new live-action feature film coming to theaters in Japan, and has confirmed it’s slated for an August 7th release in the region. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date for the film, and following the last few weeks revealing each member of the cast, Blue Lock has also dropped the first trailer for its new live-action movie. You can check it out in action below.

Blue Lock‘s new live-action movie will be hitting theaters in Japan on August 7th, but has yet to reveal any potential international release plans as of the time of this writing. Yusuke Taki will be directing the new film for CREDEUS (the production studio behind the live-action Golden Kamuy and Kingdom movies) and TOHO. We’ve started to see much closer international releases for popular franchises these days, so there’s a hope that fans outside of Japan won’t have to wait too long for their chance to see this one.

The cast for Blue Lock’s live-action movie include the likes of Fumiya Takahashi as Yoichi Isagi, Kaito Sakurai as Meguru Bachira, Kyohei Takahashi as Hyoma Chigiri, Kota Nomura as Rensuke Kunigami, Yuzu Aoki as Gurimu Igarashi, Sho Nishigaki as Asahi Naruhaya, Yuki Tachibana as Gin Gagamaru, Raizo Ishikawa as Jingo Raichi, Joey Iwanaga as Okuhito Iemon, Shunya Asano as Wataru Kuon, Yuki Sakurai as Yudai Imamura, Yuki Kura as Ryosuke Kira, and Masataka Kubota as Jinpachi Ego.

Blue Lock Season 3 Announced

Along with this new live-action movie, Blue Lock has also confirmed that the anime will be continuing with new episodes as well. A third season of the anime was announced alongside with the movie, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time. This next wave of episodes will be adapting the Neo Egoist League Arc from the original manga, and will pit Yoichi and the others against a team of dangerous players from around the world.

Blue Lock series writer Muneyuki Kaneshiro was excited for the new season too, “Season 3 is officially confirmed!!! We did it… Huge thanks to the entire Egoist production team…!” the writer revealed in a statement when the continuation as announced. “This marks a brand-new beginning for Isagi and for us as well! We’ll be creating this with full ego, eyes spinning, and tongues out, so get on your knees and wait for it!” It’s clear that the creator behind it all is just as excited to see the new season as fans are.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime ahead of its comeback, you can now find Blue Lock streaming with Crunchyroll.