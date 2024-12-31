Blue Lock: Where to Start the Manga After Season 2

Blue Lock is one of the biggest anime stories on the market today, sports-related or otherwise. The rise of the soccer-oriented story is one that will be studied for years to come, as the original season and the first movie took the world by storm. The anime franchise became so big that it even had influences on recent Olympic games and the World Cup. Now that the second season has come to an end, anime fans don’t know when Eight Bit Studio will release the third season but luckily, there’s an alternative if you want to pick up right where the season two finale left off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Blue Lock’s second season had quite a bit of controversy surrounding it, mostly when it came to the animation department. Thanks to the popularity of the anime series, Eight Bit turned the series around quite quickly between the first two seasons. With such a workload on their plates, it makes sense why the animation in season two might have suffered as a result, especially considering this year also saw the release of the franchise’s first film, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi. Luckily for fans, the second season finale was one that brought back a lot of good will to the series thanks not only to an uptick in the animation but the story that capped off the season.

Eight Bit Studio

[RELATED: Blue Lock Season 2 Redeems Itself With One of the Highest-Rated Episodes of 2024]

Where To Hit Blue Lock’s Manga

If you want to pick up right where Blue Lock’s anime left off in the manga, you can start with the 150th chapter of the printed story. Kodansha is offering physical copies of the manga chapters, along with the ability to read these installments digitally on the “K Manga” App. Considering that Blue Lock creators Muneyuiko Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura are preparing to hit the 300th chapter of the manga in the coming days, there is an abundance of material to wade through after the anime’s current story.

With major manga series like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia taking a bow in 2024, Blue Lock has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon. Yoichi’s story is one that can still climb to new heights and this means that we’re sure to get several more seasons in the future for this soccer-based anime.

Want to stay updated on what many consider to be the world’s greatest sports anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Blue Lock and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.