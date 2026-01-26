Blue Lock Reveals First Look At Live-Action Movie

Despite the anime’s controversial Season 2 in 2024, the popularity of Blue Lock hasn’t diminished at all. The manga, released in 2018, eventually became one of the best-selling series of all time, with over 50 million copies in circulation worldwide. The series has been on a roll since its debut, as it won the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the Shonen category in 2021, along with several praises from critics and fans alike. In 2023, after the anime debut, it became the best-selling manga of the year, surpassing the popularity of Shonen Jump hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. The manga series, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, is still ongoing, releasing weekly chapters in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The story follows Isagi Yoichi, a promising new talent invited to participate in a program called Blue Lock. It’s a prison-like facility where three hundred talented strikers from high schools all over the country are isolated to compete against each other. While details on Blue Lock‘s anime haven’t been revealed yet, fans are anticipating the live-action film, which is scheduled to be released in Summer 2026. The release window is specifically for Japanese theaters, as there have been no updates on the global theatrical release.

Blue Lock Live-Action Film Drops First Poster

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

On January 25th, 2026, the official X handle of the live-action dropped the first look at the film, gathering more than 10 million impressions and tens of thousands of likes. The visual highlights glimpses of all the major characters, compiling features such as the eyes and hair of 12 characters, particularly the members of Team Z. Additionally, on January 26th, the same handle dropped the first poster of Isagi Yoichi, the protagonist of the series. Fumiya Takahashi, a renowned Japanese actor, voice actor, and model, has been confirmed to be playing the character.

In his official X handle, Takahashi shared, “I will be playing the role of Isagi Yoichi. There is no greater honor or joy than this. This is a work that I approached with the utmost respect and determination. With the support of everyone involved, I believe it will become a successful work. Coming to theaters summer 2026. Look forward to it!”

The film’s official X handle also shared a special message from producer Shinji Matsuhashi, who shared that he is mindful of the pressure and the possibility of criticism because of the series’ massive popularity. Even Takahashi had to undergo soccer training for one and a half years to play this role. Additionally, he also reveals that the filming has wrapped up now, although the production team is still working on the final touches.

More cast members will be revealed shortly as the release date of the film draws near. Furthermore, while the release window confirms that the film will be out in the Summer season, the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet.

