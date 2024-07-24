Blue Lock Season 2 Reveals Theme Song With New Promo

It won’t be long now before Blue Lock makes its grand comeback. Following its hit first season, all eyes are on anime’s latest sports drama. Blue Lock season two is slated to drop this fall, and today, we’ve been given a first look at its theme song with a new trailer.

The teaser, as you can see below, brings Blue Lock center stage ahead of its comeback. We are given a tease of “Boujaku no Charisma” by Unison Square Garden will sound. The group has been asked to oversee the opening for season two, and we’re still waiting on word about the ending for Blue Lock‘s comeback.

As for the anime’s return, Blue Lock will go live on October 5, and season two will feature 14 episodes. This return comes about two years after Blue Lock season one premiered. The sports drama dropped episode one in October 2022 and earned high praise from fans across the globe. The anime sparked a massive sales boom for the Blue Lock manga with help from the FIFA World Cup. So as fall nears, the anime fandom is keeping its focus on Blue Lock season two.

Want to know more about the series? No sweat. You can find the first season of Blue Lock on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan’s team struggles to regroup. But what’s mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock — a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan’s best and brightest youth players — is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!”

