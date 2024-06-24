Blue Lock Season 2 Lands Release Date

Blue Lock is gearing up for another intense season. In the wake of season one, the soccer anime has been hard at work on a follow up. Now, Blue Lock season two has landed a release date, and it seems the show is eyeing a fall comeback.

As it turns out, Blue Lock season two will go live on October 5, 2024. The anime has yet to announce a streaming home, but season one had little issue finding an audience. The show can be found on Crunchyroll, after all. So hopefully, season two will follow in those same steps.

So far, we know little about Blue Lock season two, but we do know it will have 14 episodes on hand. The season premiere also comes in the wake of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi which debuted in April 2024. The movie adapts one of the manga's popular spin-offs, and Blue Lock fans flocked to see the film in theaters.

Now, all eyes are on the future of Blue Lock's TV run. With two seasons to its name, the sports anime has made a name for itself. Like Slam Dunk and Haikyu before it, Blue Lock has put renewed focus on soccer, and its epic action has made for a stellar anime. So if you want to know more about the series, you can read the official synopsis of Blue Lock below:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's mising? An absolute ace striker. The Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, so Blue Lock -- a rigorous training ground for 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players -- is created. To survive this battle royale, the last striker standing will have to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in his way!"

What do you think about this Blue Lock update? Are you ready for season two? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!