Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi Reveals New Trailer

Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi will be the first film of the anime franchise, but it might just be one of the biggest anime movies of the year. Hot on the heels of the success of sports anime Haikyu's movie, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump, the soccer movie has a high bar to clear if it's looking to pass the volleyball film's box office. Eight Bit is hoping to do just that and has released a new trailer for the movie hitting both Japan and North America in the near future.

While Blue Lock might be as spoken about in the West as much as the likes of Dragon Ball or One Piece but Japan helped push it to some serious heights. The sports series was the top-selling manga in 2023, defeating some heavy hitters to climb the top of the charts.

Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi's New Trailer

If you want to learn more about Episode Nagi, here's the official description for the first Blue Lock movie, "That's a hassle." That was second-year high schooler Nagi Seishiro's favorite phrase as he lived his dull life. Until Mikage Reo, a classmate who dreamed of winning the World Cup, discovered Nagi's hidden skill, inspiring him to play soccer and share his outstanding talent. One day, he receives an invitation to the mysterious BLUE LOCK Project. What awaits him there is an encounter with the finest strikers assembled from across the country. Nagi's dream of becoming the best, alongside Reo, will take this prodigy to a world he's never known. A prodigy can only be shaped when someone discovers him....now, striker Nagi Seishiro's incredible talent and persona will set the soccer world ablaze."

If you want to catch up on Blue Lock, the first season is streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sports anime, "Japan's desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team's next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?"

Which sports anime do you think reigns supreme? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Blue Lock.