‘Boruto’ Just Gave Sasuke Major Ninja Props

In Boruto’s latest episode “Sasuke’s Shadow,” Team 7 and Konohamaru are trapped in the underground mines with a freakish new White Zetsu monster, which they must risk life and limb to defeat. At first, Konohamaru thinks to take on White Zetsu on his own, but Sarada wisely convinces him to let Team 7 help. A few Jutsus and a Konohamaru Rasengan later, the threat of the White Zetsus was once again ended… at least for now.

In order to properly lead Team 7 into battle against the White Zetsu, Konohamaru had to open and reveal some important new information to Boruto and Team 7 about the history of the Otsutsuki Clan and Princess Kaguya in the Fourth Great Ninja War. After defeating White Zetsu, Konohamaru and Team 7 investigate the Zetsu breeding facility under the mines, only to discover the other White Zetsu’s grown there have all been eliminated, with some unquenchable black flames left in the wake of the battle. As Konohamaru explains, it is the Amaterasu, the technique Sasuke uses to create controllable flames that burn through anything. As Boruto comes to learn, Sasuke’s abilities allow him to do all sorts of phenomenal things, like using the Rinnegan to travel through time and space.

Boruto is understandably left in awe of Sasuke’s power – especially when he hears that the famed Shinobi is, according to Konohamaru, “the one and only rival that Lord Seventh considers his equal.” Sasuke only gets more props, as Mitsuki adds that his “parent” Orochimaru told him that Sasuke, “gets no accolades but he is the supreme ninja who watches over the Hidden Leaf Village from the shadows.”

Needless to say, hearing such praise of Sasuke had a very obvious and pronounced effect on Boruto – especially hearing that he’s the only person whose power has truly earned Naruto’s full respect. One has to wonder if the path for Boruto hasn’t just changed course in a major way, with the young Genin now desiring to achieve power that will force his father into respecting him as an equal – and allow Boruto to escape his father’s shadow. White Zetsu showed Bortuo that his own power is insufficient right now, which may be the greatest motivation he’s ever had.

….Although that motivation doesn’t seem to be leading Boruto to the Chunin Exams as planned – as we’ll see in the next episode. Meanwhile, Sasuke’s battle will continue against new villains Kinshiki and Momoshiki in Kaguya’s ice dimension.

The next part of this story was already covered in the 2015 Boruto movie, which the anime series will stretch out into a longer story arc. SPOILERS FOLLOW:

In the movie, Boruto masters the Rasengan to defeat Kinshiki and Momoshiki alongside Naruto and Sasuke, while starting to train under Sasuke to become the greatest “ninja in the shadows” that Hidden Leaf has ever seen.

Boruto airs new episodes Wednesdays on Funimation and Hulu.