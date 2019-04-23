‘Boruto’ Sees Naruto Take on a New Student

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga has been in the midst of a Kawaki focused arc as the mysterious youth is steadily opening up more to Boruto and the others the longer the lives under the Hokage’s watch and protection. The relationship between Naruto and Kawaki shifted even further as Naruto just fought against Delta of Kara, and the latest chapter of the series made it a full on apprenticeship.

Chapter 34 of the series sees Naruto take on a new student as Kawaki asks Naruto to train him in ninjutsu after Naruto showed just how far he’ll go to protect Kawaki from being taken away by Kara.

After Naruto defeats Delta, the recovery period begins as Naruto and Boruto head to Katasuke to see if he can fashion a prosthetic to replace Kawaki’s missing arm. After he saved Naruto and Himawari, Kawaki lost his arm and now Naruto feels like he has to repay him some how. After fashioning one of his old prosthetics to Kawaki by constantly flowing his chakra through it, Kawaki’s at a loss because Naruto is sacrificing so much for him.

He asks why Naruto would constantly feed his prosthetic chakra in order to Kawaki’s arm, and is wondering if this is tiring out Naruto. That although Naruto is grateful for Kawaki defending his daughter, Kawaki still feels guilty as he’s the root cause of Kara’s attack on them in the first place. Naruto simply says that he doesn’t mind taking care of Kawaki, and this prompts Kawaki to ask if he could learn Ninjutsu.

Naruto then accepts, and takes on Kawaki as a student from then on but prepares him for the tough road ahead. So now while Boruto and Kawaki will be training with one another to better figure out their Karma powers, the two of them will be training in ninjutsu as well. Now Naruto has a student in Kawaki, and while this is a nice moment, fans can’t help but remember the flash-forward in the beginning of the series where an older Kawaki stands on top of a ruined Konoha. Does becoming Naruto’s student put him on this path?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

