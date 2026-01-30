3 One Piece Characters Shanks Might Lose to

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Shanks isn’t just one of the most beloved characters in One Piece, but his strength is nearly unparalleled. There aren’t many characters who would dare challenge him head-on, unless they’re reckless like Eustass Kid. Even among the Emperors of the Sea, Shanks is widely seen as someone who stands above others of the same rank. He was introduced in the very first chapter of the manga as Luffy’s idol and the man who inspired him to become a pirate. From lending his treasured straw hat to Luffy to the revelations shown in the Elbaph Arc’s flashback, Shanks’ importance to the story and his overwhelming power cannot be denied.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans believe he may be the strongest character in the series, as no one else has demonstrated such an extraordinary display of Conqueror’s Haki combined with elite swordsmanship. Even after more than 28 years since the manga’s debut, Shanks remains largely a mystery, despite the story finally shedding light on his past during the Elbaph Arc. While the true extent of his power still surpasses anything the series has fully shown so far, there remains a possibility that he could lose to these three characters.

3) Dracule Mihawk

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The debate between Shanks and Mihawk has always divided the community, as there is no definitive answer to who would win. While Mihawk holds the title of the World’s Strongest Swordsman, Shanks has displayed more than enough power to be considered a potential victor. The two dueled several years before the main story began, and their clashes reportedly ended in a stalemate, leaving the debate unresolved.

Even though the full extent of Mihawk’s abilities has yet to be revealed, there is a genuine chance he could defeat Shanks. Still, any battle between them would almost certainly be an extremely close call, with victory going to either side depending on the circumstances.

2) Marshall D. Teach

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Teach, commonly known as Blackbeard, is one of the most crucial villains in the series, someone Shanks has been chasing after since the beginning. He is responsible for the scar on Shanks’ face, although the details of their clash remain unknown. It’s a widely accepted theory that Shanks is destined to die at the hands of this villain, just like how Ace couldn’t stand a chance.

With the power of two legendary Devil Fruits and Haki on his side, Blackbeard has demonstrated dangerous abilities over the years. While it’s not guaranteed who between them is stronger, Blackbeard’s deceitful nature puts him at an advantage since he would stoop to any level to get what he wants.

1) Imu

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Imu is expected to be the final villain of the series, and they have demonstrated exceptional abilities in the Elbaph Arc. The villain has the power to control others and turn them into puppets without even having to leave the Pangea Castle. Even someone as legendary as Rocks D. Xebec and King Harald couldn’t do anything to escape Imu’s grasp.

This is why it’s likely that Shanks might have the same fate if the two of them ever fought. Not to mention that there is no way to directly confront the villain unless someone infiltrates the Pangea Castle.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!