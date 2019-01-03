Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Preview Teases a Shocking Life-or-Death Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently mired in its longest arc yet – but that will soon be changing. The “Mitsuki Disappearance Arc” seems to be coming down the final stretch of episodes – and new episode previews reveal that there are some really harrowing and exciting events on the horizon!

For starters, we’re going to be seeing furious duel to the death – and not between the characters you might expect (SPOILERS below)!

Quick translation for the preview of Boruto anime EP #88 and #89, which will be broadcast in January~! Full-length episode synopsis and schedule from Animedia or Newtype magazine should be publishing soon. WSJ is on break this week. pic.twitter.com/QGoJNbnsQY — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) December 26, 2018

The big duel in question will be in the January 13th episode, “Penetrating Heart” or “A Determined/Committed Mind”, which will include the following major event:

“Kirara appears in front of Boruto and Sarada, who have become separated from Shikadai and the others. As genjutsu is Kirara’s forte, she uses Boruto and Sarada as “Puppets”: And so, Kirara manipulates them into doing whatever she pleases. She commands them to try and kill each other.”

When we last left Boruto and Co., the young ninjas had just faced Onoki’s synthetic human (or “Fabrication”) enforcer Kakou, and barely managed to escape with their lives. Unfortunately, it was a “Out of the frying pan…” situation, as Boruto, Sarada, and Chocho found themselves ambushed by the other Fabrication enforcers – including Kirara, who had possessed Inojin through genjutsu, and used him to lure Boruto’s friends into an ambush.

What we also learn from the episode previews is that before we get to this duel between Boruto and Sarada, we’ll discover that Hidden Stone has been taken over in a coup by Lord Ku and his Fabrications – a mission that not even Onoki is able to stop. They’ll need a helping hand from Shikadai, who is still loose on the run, after managing to get warning back to his dad at Hidden Leaf.

As for the duel itself? It will be very intriguing and exciting to see how Boruto and Sarada stack up against one another, when the battle is all-out and no-holds-barred.

You can catch the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streaming weekly on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

