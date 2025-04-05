Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Movie Drops English Dub Trailer Ahead of Debut

Play video

Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up to make a massive return this year, and it is getting ready for its new movie release with the English dub trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon. Naoya Matsumoto’s original Kaiju No. 8 manga made the jump to screens last year as the blockbuster anime release of 2024 overall, so it was no surprise to find out that the anime was going to continue with a new anime right after that first season ended. This turned out to be both a new second season of the TV series and a new feature film coming to theaters soon.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon will be hitting theaters in the United States and Canada for a very limited time later this month, and it will be showcasing a special recap of everything that happened with the first season along with a brand new special not seen in the anime or manga before. This new film will be released with both English and Japanese language options, and fans can check out the first look at the new English dubbed trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon in the video above.

What to Know for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be releasing Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon across theaters in the United States and Canada on April 13, 14 and 16. Running for 119 minutes in total, the film will be released in both English dubbed and subtitled options. This will not only showcase a special recap of the anime’s first season, but it will also include a brand new special episode “Hoshina’s Day Off,” which is a new story that was not featured in the original manga. As for what to expect from this new special, it’s teased as such:

“A day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he’s supposed to do with free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…” Directed by Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Kamiya for studio Production I.G., the film features a returning staff and voice cast from the Kaiju No. 8 TV anime.

When Does Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Come Out?

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon won’t be the only new Kaiju No. 8 anime fans will get to enjoy this year as the second season of the series is already on the way. Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is currently scheduled to release some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication. The second season will be picking right back up where things left off, so this movie is going to be more of a must watch than ever.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will also be the full introduction of one of the strongest and most anticipated characters in the series, Gen Narumi, who was briefly seen at the end of the first season. He’ll be voiced by Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) in the anime, and fans will get to see what he has to offer as Kafka has to work alongside his company to better show off what he can contribute to the Kaiju Defense Force as a Kaiju himself.