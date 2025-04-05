Fire Force Kicks Off Season 3 With Fiery New Opening: Watch

Play video

Fire Force is back with new episodes as part of the jam packed Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the anime has kicked off Season 3 with a fiery new opening theme sequence. Fire Force is just one of the big franchises returning with new episodes this Spring, but it’s certainly one of the heaviest as the anime is kicking off the beginning of its end. Fire Force has announced that this third season will serve as the final one for the anime overall, and that means each new episodes will be that much more enticing than the last as we get closer to the end.

Fire Force Season 3 (or Chapter 3 as the anime dubs the season) has officially returned for the first half of its now planned final season this Spring, and that means it has a new opening to show off. Titled “High Flame” as performed by Queen Bee, the new opening not only teases what kind of fights are coming for Shinra Kusakabe and the rest of Special Fire Force Company 8 in the episodes ahead, but also give the first look at some major twists too. You can check out the new opening in the video above as released by Crunchyroll.

How to Watch Fire Force Season 3

Fire Force Season 3 Part 1 has kicked off its run in Japan this Spring, and the episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll (and Hulu) for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. This will be the final season of the anime overall, and Part 2 of its run is currently scheduled to return some time next January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. So that also means that each of the fights teased in this new opening brings us one hot step closer to that grand finale.

Tatsumi Minamikawa returns from the second season to direct Fire Force‘s final season for David Production with Sei Tsuguta writing the scripts, and Mika Yamamoto handling the character designs. Yoshihiro Yoshioka, Mariko Kubo, and Yumenosuke Tokuda will be serving as chief animation directors. This final season of the anime also features a returning voice cast with some new additions joining the fray including Yoko Hikasa as Gold, Masaki Aizawa as Dragon, Sanpei Yuuko as Faerie, Matsukaze Masaya as Fracture, and Shinji Kawada as Stream.

Get Ready for Fire Force’s Finale

Although Fire Force won’t be officially coming to its full end until next year, but there’s still very much a reason to jump back into the series now. Not only has it been a long time since Season 2 wrapped up its run, but the third season is already kicking off with a bang. The anime’s premiere episode has already kicked off a massive conspiracy for the series that now sees Shinra and the rest of Company 8 needing to fight back against the Empire itself.

Things have been getting more intense ever since Shinra unlocked his Adolla Burst, and it’s only going to pick up heat as the series continues towards that end. But there are a lot of new anime this Spring that are going to compete for your attention, so make sure that Fire Force is one of the anime that you add to your rotation as it’s likely that each episode is going to be more eventful than the last.

What do you think of Fire Force‘s new opening for Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!